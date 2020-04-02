Kilkenny city centre car park is free to all from today

A Kilkenny city centre car park has announced it is to be free of charge from today - to support businesses and customers.

Market Cross Shopping Centre care park will be free to use from today, April 2, until further notice.

This is to help support the essential services that are still open in Market Cross and also their customers, in the current climate. The stores that are currently open include:

➡️ Supervalu: 8am - 7pm Mon to Sat, 10am - 6.30pm Sun

➡️ Dealz: 8am – 6pm Mon to Wed & Sat

8am - 8pm on Thurs, Fri & 10am - 6pm on Sunday.

➡️ Happy Times: 8am - 5pm Mon - Fri, 9am-5pm Sat, 11am - 4pm Sun

➡️ Holland & Barrett: 10am – 2pm Mon - Sat, 12pm-5pm Sun

➡️ Natural Health Store: 10am – 5pm Mon – Sat, Closed Sun

Please ensure to follow all safety guidelines if visiting and stay safe everyone!