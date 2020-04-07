Kilkenny students send message to fellow students - Stay safe and mind yourself

A group of students from one South Kilkenny secondary school have come together - virtually - to encourage their peers to stay home and stay safe.

The student council members from Colaiste Cois Siuire, in Mooncoin, recorded the message from them to their fellow students, as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in counties Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford. The school is located where the three counties meet and have students from all sides.

Well done, and well said!