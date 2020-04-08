CORONAVIRUS
Gardaí criticise group who travelled to another county 'for the spin and to visit'
Please adhere to Covid-19 restrictions
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Gardaí have criticised four people who had travelled to another county 'for the spin and to visit' despite the Covid-19 travel restrictions.
This car (pictured above) was stopped at a checkpoint in Fermoy in Cork. The four occupants had travelled 'from Meath for the spin and to visit'.
Gardaí said: "Please remember the 2km radius. Only essential travel."
