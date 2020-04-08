CORONAVIRUS

Gardaí criticise group who travelled to another county 'for the spin and to visit'

Gardaí have criticised four people who had travelled to another county 'for the spin and to visit' despite the Covid-19 travel restrictions. 

This car (pictured above) was stopped at a checkpoint in Fermoy in Cork. The four occupants had travelled 'from Meath for the spin and to visit'.

Gardaí said: "Please remember the 2km radius. Only essential travel."