Kilkenny coronavirus cases increase faster than surrounding counties

The Department of Health latest figures show that 88 people in Kilkenny have so-far been diagnosed with coronavirus. This is nine more cases than yesterday and passes the 80-people milestone.

Figures for confirmed cases show that Kilkenny is rising faster than many surrounding counties, see figures below.

Kilkenny had the biggest increase yet last weekend, when more than 20 people tested positive in one daily update.

While the national figure of total cases is 6,074 as of last night (Wednesday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Monday, at midnight (5,981).

There is a slow, but steady increase in cases in all counties.

Surrounding counties have the following confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Carlow - 15 (up 3)

Tipperary - 137 (up 4)

Waterford - 52 (up 3)

Wexford - 24 (up 2)

Laois - 34 (up 3)

Up to yesterday evening, April 8, there have been 5,981 cases diagnosed in the country and 235 people have died from coronavirus in Ireland.

67% of cases have now been contracted from community transmission, a figure that is constantly increasing in comparison to 'close contact' and 'travel' as places where people caught the virus.

1,472 people have had to be hospitalised and 224 people needed treatment in intensive care units.