Kilkenny coronavirus cases increase at more than 10,000 people are diagnosed in Ireland

The Department of Health latest figures show that 136 people in Kilkenny have so-far been diagnosed with coronavirus.



While the national figure of total cases has now surpassed 10,000 (10,647) as of last night (Monday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Saturday, at midnight (9,484).



There is a slow, but steady increase in cases in all counties.

Surrounding counties have the following confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Carlow - 38

Tipperary - 200

Waterford - 73

Wexford - 52

Laois - 88

Up to yesterday evening, April 8, there have been 10,647 cases diagnosed in the country and 365 people have died from coronavirus in Ireland.

66% of cases have now been contracted from community transmission, a figure that is constantly increasing in comparison to 'close contact' and 'travel' as places where people caught the virus.

1,849 people have had to be hospitalised and 268 people needed treatment in intensive care units.