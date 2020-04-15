'A lot of uncertainty around the forecast for Friday,' says forecaster

There's a "lot of uncertainty around the forecast for Friday", says forecaster Alan O'Reilly. 

It will be "another nice day [on Thursday] but some showers will push into Southern areas in the evening", according to www.carlowweather.com

He added: "A lot of uncertainty around the forecast for Friday but latest charts show most of the rain just catching the Southern coastal counties."