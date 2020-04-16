Kilkenny coronavirus: 20 new cases - one of biggest one day increases

Kilkenny has experienced one of it's highest one-day total of coronavirus confirmed cases.

The Department of Health latest figures show an increase of 20 cases of coronavirus in Kilkenny, in one day.

164 people in Kilkenny have now been diagnosed with coronavirus.

While the national figure of total cases was 12,547 as of last night (Wednesday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Monday, at midnight (11,261).

The rate of the virus is also increasing in surrounding counties:

Carlow - 53 (up 9)

Tipperary - 237 (up 18)

Waterford - 90 (up 9)

Wexford - 61 (up 5)

Laois - 118 (up 17)

Up to yesterday evening, April 15, there have been 12,547 cases diagnosed in the country and 444 people have died from coronavirus in Irelancondolencesd - sadly two of those cases were healthcare support workers at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny and we send our to the heartbroken families.

Just over half of all cases are from community transmission (52%). 42% of cases have been contracted through close contact with another person with coronavirus.

1,968 people have had to be hospitalised and 280 people needed treatment in intensive care units.

So far the age group that has been affected the most is the over 65s. 2,520 in that age group have contracted coronavirus.