Kilkenny coronavirus cases - modest increase in people diagnosed in Kilkenny

There has been a modest increase in coronavirus cases diagnosed in Kilkenny, in the most recent one-day update.

The Department of Health latest figures show an increase of 9 cases of coronavirus in Kilkenny.

173 people in Kilkenny have now been diagnosed with coronavirus.



While the national figure of total cases was 13,271 as of last night (Thursday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Tuesday, at midnight (12,425).

The rate of the virus is also increasing in surrounding counties:

Carlow - 59 (up 6)

Tipperary - 251 (up 14)

Waterford - 101 (up 11)

Wexford - 71 (up 10)

Laois - 133 (up 15)

Up to yesterday evening, April 16, there have been 13,271 cases diagnosed in the country and 486 people have died from coronavirus in Ireland - sadly two of those cases were healthcare support workers at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

Just over half of all cases are from community transmission (51%). 43% of cases have been contracted through close contact with another person with coronavirus.

2,026 people have had to be hospitalised and 284 people needed treatment in intensive care units.

So far the age group that has been affected the most is the over 65s.