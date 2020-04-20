Kilkenny coronavirus cases increase

There has been a continual increase in coronavirus cases diagnosed in Kilkenny, at the end of last week.

197 people in Kilkenny have now been diagnosed with coronavirus.



While the national figure of total cases was 15,251 as of last night (Sunday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Friday, at midnight (14,603).

The rate of the virus is also increasing in surrounding counties:

Carlow - 71

Tipperary - 292

Waterford - 112

Wexford - 98

Laois - 168

Up to yesterday evening, April 19, there have been 15,251 cases diagnosed in the country and 610 people have died from coronavirus in Ireland - sadly two of those cases were healthcare support workers at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

66% of all cases are from community transmission.

2,233 people have had to be hospitalised and 303 people needed treatment in intensive care units.

So far the age group that has been affected the most is the over 65s.