Kilkenny coronavirus cases - more cases but one of smallest increases in weeks

There has been a continual increase in coronavirus cases diagnosed in Kilkenny, at the end of last week.

210 people in Kilkenny have now been diagnosed with coronavirus - four more cases than the day before and one of the smallest increases in daily cases in weeks. This is showing that people staying at home is working to stop the spread of the virus.



While the national figure of total cases was 16,040 as of last night (Tuesday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Monday, at midnight (15,464).

The rate of the virus is also increasing in surrounding counties:

Carlow - 79

Tipperary - 306

Waterford - 117

Wexford - 114

Laois - 177

Up to yesterday evening, April 21, there have been 16,040 cases diagnosed in the country and 730 people have died from coronavirus in Ireland.

60% of all cases are from community transmission. 35% of cases are blamed on close contact with someone who has the virus.

Nationally, 2,323 people have had to be hospitalised and 315 people needed treatment in intensive care units.

So far the age group that has been affected the most is the over 65s.