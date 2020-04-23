Small increase in cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Kilkenny - Department of Health

There has been a continual increase in coronavirus cases diagnosed in Kilkenny, at the start of this week.

216 people in Kilkenny have now been diagnosed with coronavirus - six more cases than the day before.



While the national figure of total cases was 16,671 as of last night (Wednesday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Tuesday, at midnight (15,871).

The rate of the virus is also increasing in surrounding counties:

Carlow - 80

Tipperary - 320

Waterford - 119

Wexford - 137

Laois - 185

Up to yesterday evening, April 22, there have been 16,671 cases diagnosed in the country and 769 people have died from coronavirus in Ireland.

61% of all cases are from community transmission. 35% of cases are blamed on close contact with someone who has the virus.

Nationally, 2,387 people have had to be hospitalised and 322 people needed treatment in intensive care units.

So far the age group that has been affected the most is the over 65s.