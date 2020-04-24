Kilkenny coronavirus cases remain steady - despite national surge

There has been a continual increase in coronavirus cases diagnosed in Kilkenny, at the start of this week.

222 people in Kilkenny have now been diagnosed with coronavirus - six more cases than the day before. This was the same as the previous day's daily increase even thought there was a huge increase in national confirmed cases.



While the national figure of total cases was 16,671 as of last night (Thursday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Tuesday, at midnight (16,439).

The rate of the virus is also increasing in surrounding counties:

Carlow - 84 (+4)

Tipperary - 327 (+7)

Waterford - 122 (+3)

Wexford - 137 (=)

Laois - 192 (+7)

Up to yesterday evening, April 23, there have been 17,607 cases diagnosed in the country and 794 people have died from coronavirus in Ireland.

52% of all cases are from community transmission. 44% of cases are blamed on close contact with someone who has the virus.

Nationally, 2,424 people have had to be hospitalised and 331 people needed treatment in intensive care units.

So far the age group that has been affected the most is the over 65s.