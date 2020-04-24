Kilkenny DJ's virtual disco night for dedicated St Luke's staff

Are you missing your Saturday night out? Then get ready to party and raise funds for the frontline workers at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny!



Local man Noel Burke has turned his sitting room into a virtual nightclub and has raised almost €6,000.



Noel came up with the idea to hold Saturday night DJ sessions during the lockdown, to keep himself busy and maybe entertain a few people. He was a DJ in Kilkenny until about 15 years ago, at venues like Paris Texas, and the Dinn Rí in Carlow. Now he does it for the love of it.

Noel has set up the equipment in his home and broadcasts on Facebook Live.



The first weekend he had a small group of watchers but by last Saturday 179 people were tuned in.

It was the success of the sessions that made Noel think he should do it for charity, so he asked people to donate the price of one drink. But many donated more and, Noel is delighted with the response.



“It just took off,” he said. “People have been so generous, I can’t get over the generosity.”

There have been donations from Kilkenny people in Australia, Abu Dhabi and Chicago. The event is free, you don’t have to be friends with Noel on Facebook, but he has had more than 200 new friend requests in recent weeks.



Check out Noel Burke on Facebook and be ready to dance this Saturday at 9.30pm!

You can donate through Facebook or Go Fund Me.