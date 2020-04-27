Eight more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kilkenny over weekend

The Department of Health report an increase of eight cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Kilkenny since last week.

Figures released last night (Sunday) show there have now been 230 people diagnosed with the virus in Kilkenny.

This an increase from 222 before the weekend.

Recent cases show an increase in community transmission (63%) with a drop in cases that have been traced to close contact (33%). Just 4% of all cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Ireland were in people who contracted the virus abroad.

Nationally, 2,576 people have been hospitalised for treatment while 349 people have required ICU treatment.