Kilkenny coronavirus: Increase in people diagnosed

The Department of Health is reporting another increase in the total cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Kilkenny.

As of midnight on Saturday night three more people had been diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

It's a similar rise when compared with the number of cases on each of the previous several days.

With the approaching bank holiday weekend the message is to stay safe, stay home, take heed of social distancing regulations and take care.

Nationally there have been 19,648 people diagnosed with coronavirus and 1,102 people have died.