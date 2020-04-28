Kilkenny coronavirus: Jump in people diagnosed

The Department of Health is reporting another jump in cases of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Kilkenny.

As of midnight on Saturday night 11 more people had been diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

It's a rise when compared with the number of cases on each of the previous several days.

With the approaching bank holiday weekend the message is to stay safe, stay home, take heed of social distancing regulations and take care.

Nationally there have been 19,648 people diagnosed with coronavirus and 1,102 people have died.