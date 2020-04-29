Kilkenny coronavirus cases - no increase reported for first time in weeks

Daily figures for the number of people in Kilkenny diagnosed with coronavirus show that for the first time in weeks there has been on increase in cases.

County-by-county breakdown figures are usually a day or two behind the total national figure.

Latest figures for Kilkenny are from midnight on Sunday, April 26. At that time there were 233 cases diagnosed in Kilkenny. This was the same as figures reported the day before. (At that time the total national figure was 19,383)

Nationally, the total cases diagnosed is now 19,877. 1,159 people have died.

People diagnosed with coronavirus in surrounding counties:

Carlow - 93

Waterford - 138

Tipperary - 370

Wexford - 162

Laois - 212