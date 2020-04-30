Cases of coronavirus again diagnosed in Kilkenny

A small increase in people diagnosed with coronavirus is being reported in Kilkenny, by the Department of Health.

Most recent figures show three more cases diagnosed. This just a day after the first zero-count day in weeks.

County-by-county breakdown figures are usually a day or two behind the total national figure.

Latest figures for Kilkenny are from midnight on Monday, April 27. At that time there were 236 cases diagnosed in Kilkenny. (At that time the total national figure was 19,823)

Nationally, the total cases diagnosed is now 20,253. 1,190 people have died.

People diagnosed with coronavirus in surrounding counties:

Carlow - 95 (+2)

Waterford - 137

Tipperary - 389 (+19)

Wexford - 162 (=)

Laois - 216 (+4)