Coronavirus
Thank you! Kilkenny kids have a special message for frontline workers!
Watch this adorable video!
A class of boys and girls from one Kilkenny primary school have come together to send a virtual 'thank you' to healthcare staff.
The senior infants class at St Aidan's National School in Kilmanagh (in the parish of Ballyhale) made a lovely video to send the message out this week.
Take a moment to watch their adorable messages!
This message to our HEALTHCARE WORKERS from Senior Infants is so sweet #FrontLineHeroes #HealthcareHeroes @HSELive @FrontLineHRD pic.twitter.com/j4bM4qkgNi— St. Aidan's N.S. (@kilmanaghns) April 30, 2020
