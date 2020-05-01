Coronavirus

Thank you! Kilkenny kids have a special message for frontline workers!

Watch this adorable video!

A class of boys and girls from one Kilkenny primary school have come together to send a virtual 'thank you' to healthcare staff.

The senior infants class at St Aidan's National School in Kilmanagh (in the parish of Ballyhale) made a lovely video to send the message out this week.

Take a moment to watch their adorable messages!