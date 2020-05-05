Sharp increase in Kilkenny coronavirus cases

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kilkenny is rising again, the Department of Health reports.

There have also been huge increases in some surrounding counties.

There are now 259 cases in Kilkenny. This is a significant increase on last week - 17 more cases.

As of midnight on Saturday, May 2, there were 259 cases in Kilkenny. This was an increase of just one case from the day before, but is compared to 242 cases on Tuesday, April 28 (figures released on Friday, May 1).

Last week there was one day with Kilkenny's first zero-count day in weeks.

County-by-county breakdown figures are usually a day or two behind the total national figure.

There is one person in the critical care unit of St Luke's Hospital being treated for a confirmed case of coronavirus. There are also two people with suspected cases of coronavirus in critical care there.

Nationally, the total cases diagnosed is now 21,772. 1,319 people have died.

People diagnosed with coronavirus in surrounding counties (with increase since last Friday):

Carlow - 127 (+32)

Waterford - 140 (+3)

Tipperary - 479 (+64)

Wexford - 185 (+18)

Laois - 237 218 (+19)