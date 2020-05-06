Kilkenny coronavirus cases - recalculation shows drop in total figure

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kilkenny has fallen by one, following a recalculation by the Department of Health.

There are now 258 cases in Kilkenny, down one from yesterday's figure.

As of midnight on Sunday, May 3, there were 258 cases in Kilkenny. County-by-county breakdown figures are usually a day or two behind the total national figure.

Nationally, the total cases diagnosed is now 21,983. 1,339 people have died.

People diagnosed with coronavirus in surrounding counties (with increase since yesterday):

Carlow - 127 (=)

Waterford - 139 (-1)

Tipperary - 486 (+7)

Wexford - 184 (-1)

Laois - 238 (+1)