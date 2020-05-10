Kilkenny photographer is documenting life under coronavirus

One Kilkenny photographer has started a project to document life under coronavirus.

Vicky Comerford says: "OK! I miss normal. My job as a photographer, the reassurance of a touch, hugs and handshakes. The term “touch-starved” comes to mind. Adapting to the epidemic will have to become a new normal for us all.

"I have decided to document this unsual time (Covid 19). I'm out and about with my camera (within my 5km), so if you see me just ask me to take your photo and become part of this historical time in our lives. I can also pop over to your house and take a photo eg. at your hall door. Private message for the house calls. Please note that I will be working with a long lens from a safe distance. Physical distancing measures must be adhered to at all times.

"The photographs will only be shown one year after Covid19 is over. Please God. or by email info@vickysphotography.ie"

Vicky can be contacted on Facebook if you have an idea for a photo Vicky Comerford Photographer.