Electric Picnic 2020 officially cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Electric Picnic has become the latest event to fall foul of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hugely popular event held in Stradbally in Laois is now officially cancelled for 2020.

Organisers say that cancelling the event 'has become unavoidable' saying they have a responsibility to fans, artists, crews, suppliers and the 'wonderful people of Stradbally'.

Refunds are available on tickets bought or you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year.

Read the full statement from the organisers here.