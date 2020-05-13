Kilkenny has more people being diagnosed with coronavirus than surrounding counties

Four more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Kilkenny - a rate four times more than surrounding counties who report just one or no new cases.

There have now been a total of 284 cases in Kilkenny, since March.

As of midnight on Monday, May 10, there were 284 cases in Kilkenny. County-by-county breakdown figures are usually a day or two behind the total national figure.

Nationally, the total cases diagnosed is now 23,242. 1,488 people have died.

People diagnosed with coronavirus in surrounding counties (with increase since Friday):

Carlow - 141 (=)

Waterford - 143 (=)

Tipperary - 524 (+1)

Wexford - 202 (=)

Laois - 249 (+1)