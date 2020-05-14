Kilkenny coronavirus cases increase again

There has been another increase in people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kilkenny.

Seven more people have been diagnosed meaning a total of 291 people have been diagnosed in the county since March. Yesterday's total was 284 cases.

There continues to be a slightly higher diagnosis rate in Kilkenny compared with surrounding counties.

As of midnight on Tuesday, May 11, there were 291 cases in Kilkenny. County-by-county breakdown figures are usually a day or two behind the total national figure.

The total national number of coronavirus cases, since the pandemic began, is now 23,401. 1,497 people have died from the virus.



People diagnosed with coronavirus in surrounding counties (with increase from the day before):

Carlow - 143 (+2)

Waterford - 144 (+1)

Tipperary - 524 (=)

Wexford - 206 (+4)

Laois - 249 (=)