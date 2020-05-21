Kilkenny coronavirus cases - five more people diagnosed with the virus

There has been another increase in the cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Kilkenny.

Five more people have contracted the virus, bringing the total number in Kilkenny from the start of the pandemic to 307.

Read also: Shocking number of spitting and coughing incidents against Gardaí in lockdown

County-by-county breakdowns of figures is a day or two behind the national total figure. This data is from midnight on Monday, May 18.

Overall in Ireland there have been 24,315 cases of coronavirus and 1,571 people have died.

The total cases of coronavirus diagnosed in surrounding counties is:

Carlow - 149

Waterford - 148

Tipperary - 528

Wexford - 217

Laois - 254