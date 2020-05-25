Kilkenny coronavirus - new wave of cases diagnosed

There is a new wave of cases of coronavirus being diagnosed in Kilkenny.

27 new cases have been diagnosed since last week.

As of midnight on Friday, May 22, the most recent figures available, there have been 27 new cases since last Monday.

This is a considerably higher rate of cases than surrounding counties.

In the same period this was the increase in surrounding counties:

Carlow - 152 (+3)

Waterford - 151 (+3)

Tipperary - 528 (=)

Wexford - 217 (=)

Laois - 256 (+2)