Kilkenny hospital caring for one coronavirus patient in critical care

There is one patient with coronavirus in the critical care unit of St Luke's Hospital, in Kilkenny, according to the HSE.

One person with suspected coronavirus is also being cared for at the Kilkenny hospital.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 334 cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Kilkenny.

The good news is that after a week when Kilkenny had a much higher rate of diagnosis than surrounding counties, yesterday's figures showed no new cases.

The most up-to-date figures released by the Department of Health are from midnight on Saturday, May 23. The county-by-county breakdown of figures is always a day or two behind the national total figure.

Since the start of the pandemic Ireland has had 24,698 total confirmed people diagnosed with coronavirus and 1,606 people have died from the virus.