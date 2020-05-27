Coronavirus
Kilkenny coronavirus - second day in a row of no new cases
There have been no new cases of coronavirus in Kilkenny for the second day in a row.
The total number of people diagnosed with the virus in the county, since the start of the pandemic, is 344. The most up-to-date figure from the Department of Health, on a county-by-county breakdown, is from last Sunday at midnight, May 24.
No new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed last Saturday or Sunday. Good news following a week when Kilkenny had shown a higher number of daily cases than surrounding counties.
St Luke's Hospital is caring for one patient with confirmed coronavirus in its critical care unit.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on