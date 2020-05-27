Kilkenny coronavirus - second day in a row of no new cases

There have been no new cases of coronavirus in Kilkenny for the second day in a row.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus in the county, since the start of the pandemic, is 344. The most up-to-date figure from the Department of Health, on a county-by-county breakdown, is from last Sunday at midnight, May 24.

No new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed last Saturday or Sunday. Good news following a week when Kilkenny had shown a higher number of daily cases than surrounding counties.

St Luke's Hospital is caring for one patient with confirmed coronavirus in its critical care unit.