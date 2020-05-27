McDonalds to reopen in Kilkenny - next week!

They're coming back - your favourite burgers, chips and more at McDonald's in Kilkenny!

The restaurant chain have announced, this afternoon, that all their drive-thrus will be open by next Thursday, June 4.

All 924 McDonald's drive-thrus in Ireland and the UK that have not yet reopened will not open between next Tuesday and Thursday.

Because of social distancing the restaurants will have less staff in their kitchens and so the menu will be limited - no breakfasts, wraps or shakes.

A €30 limit will also remain in place per car.