Kilkenny coronavirus - two new cases diagnosed after two days of no cases

Following two days of no new cases of coronavirus in Kilkenny there has been a return to cases being diagnosed.

According to Department of Health figures there have been two new cases of the virus diagnosed in Kilkenny.

These figures are the most recent published and are a snapshot from midnight on Monday, May 25.

There had been no new cases of coronavirus in Kilkenny for two days in a row before that.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus in the county, since the start of the pandemic, is 346.

No new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed last Saturday or Sunday. Good news following a week when Kilkenny had shown a higher number of daily cases than surrounding counties.

St Luke's Hospital is caring for one patient with confirmed coronavirus in its critical care unit. Across the country there are 48 people in critical care units.