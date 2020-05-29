Just one more person diagnosed with coronavirus in Kilkenny

Kilkenny has seen just one more person diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the most recent figures.

The Department of Health reports that one person was diagnosed on Tuesday, the most recent day for which figures are available.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus in the county, since the start of the pandemic, is 337.

No new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed last Saturday or Sunday. Good news following a week when Kilkenny had shown a higher number of daily cases than surrounding counties.

St Luke's Hospital is caring for one patient with confirmed coronavirus in its critical care unit.