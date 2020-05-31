Calling Kilkenny kids - try these great science experiments at home!

Teagasc has developed a range of engaging STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) activities and fun games for children currently at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ever wondered about how to make instant ice, water rainbows or extract DNA from a strawberry? Then this online content is for you.

Catriona Boyle, Teagasc’s Science Communications and Outreach Officer said: “We have been developing games and activities and a YouTube playlist with experiments for families to carry out at home. We hope children and parents alike enjoy doing these activities and experiments at home and no special equipment is needed. We have been developing them over recent weeks and plan to add more experiments over time. Our aim is to deliver content that is both entertaining and educational”.

As part of the initiative to keep pupils learning in a fun and innovative way, Teagasc has started a YouTube series called “Science Experiments at Home”, where Teagasc researchers show children different experiments they can do from home with materials that are found in every house. In a very entertaining episode that explores the science of DNA extraction, instant ice and also other experiments, Horticultural Technologist, Brian McGuinness, enlists the help of his children Maisie and Conn to show how simple and fun these experiments can be.

The Covid-19 pandemic is a great opportunity to teach your children why they should be washing their hands. And an insightful experiment by Teagasc Moorepark Researcher Shauna Holden does a remarkable job at that. Teagasc Walsh Scholar Siobhan McCarthy shows us what happens when you mix an acid and a base and Katie Hetherington looks at surface tension in milk.

Ben Murray, Science Communications and Outreach Intern at Teagasc, said: “I’m working to ensure we provide resources for children to enjoy until we are at a point where we can return to normal and learn science in the classroom. I am constantly working on new resources for children and I am updating them weekly to take pressure off parents, who are already trying to work from home and keep children engaged with education”.

See the Teagasc website for more details: www.teagasc.ie/STEM4kids or www.teagasc.ie/fun4kids. Keep an eye on Teagasc’s social media for newly updated content.

Here's one of the Teagasc videos!