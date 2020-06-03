Winning the fight - No new cases of coronavirus in Kilkenny

Kilkenny is winning the battle against coronavirus - for two days in a row there have been no new cases of the virus diagnosed ni the county.

As of midnight on May 31, the latest day for which county-by-county figures are available, there have been a total of 338 people in Kilkenny diagnosed with coronavirus, since the start of the pandemic.

Ireland has had a total of 25,066 cases of coronavirus. Yesterday, Tuesday, June 2, the country reported just 10 new cases, the lowest figure since March 11.

St Luke's Hospital reports there are now no diagnosed or suspected coronavirus patients being treated in critical care.