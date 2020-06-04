How far is 20 km from home when the Covid-19 movement restrictions are eased further?

Covid-19 movement restrictions in Ireland could be eased further from next week with a new 20 km rule coming into operation.

If the Government gives the green light to the change from 5 km to 20 km, a website called KM from home developed by Devhaus in Wexford can help plan how far you can travel. The site is very easy to use and is available here

David Bolger developed the 2kmfromhome site in late March with its use expanded since. It has been used 6.2 million times since by more than 2 million people.