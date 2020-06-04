Kilkenny has just one new case of coronavirus

Just one new case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Kilkenny, according to the most recent Department of Health figures.

Since the start of the pandemic there have now been a total of 339 people in the county diagnosed with the virus.

Most recent figures released in the county-by-county breakdown are from midnight on Monday, June 1.

As of yesterday, Wednesday, June 3, there are no patients with coronavirus in critical care at St Luke's Hospital.

In total, there have been 25,111 people in Ireland diagnosed with coronavirus. 1,659 people have died.