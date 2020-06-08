Five cases of coronavirus in Kilkenny so far this month

Five people in Kilkenny have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far this month.

Department of Health figures show that there have now been 344 people diagnosed with the virus in the county since the start of the pandemic.

On June 1 that total was 399.

The most recent figure available for Kilkenny is from midnight on Friday, June 5.

In total there have been 25,201 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Ireland, since March. 1,679 people have died.

According to the Department of Health 59% of cases were transmitted through close contact with another infected person. 39% of cases were 'community transmission,' and 2% of cases were acquired from travelling abroad.

There are no people with coronavirus being treated in the critical care unit of St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.