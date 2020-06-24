The compulsory GAA 'Covid Health Questionnaire' is now available

The Covid Health Questionnaire each Kilkenny person participating in Gaelic Games must complete prior to the first occasion that they return to their club is now available.

Forms can be accessed by visiting here:

Each person participating in Gaelic Games must also re-confirm that their Health Status hasn’t changed on each subsequent occasion that they participate. Parents/Guardians can submit forms on behalf of their dependents and forms can also be submitted on behalf of persons who may struggle with completing the electronic form themselves.

Covid-19 Supervisors in clubs can verify that individual members of their teams/panels have submitted forms and are permitted to participate.

The supervisors do not have access to view the specific information provided via the Health Questionnaire, they will simply be able to see that the questionnaire has been submitted. Personal Information contained on the Health Questionnaires is stored for a maximum period of three weeks.

Go HERE for information on how to fill out the Covid Health Questionnaire.

All Covid Supervisors/Club Officers, Players/Team Personnel, and the Parents/Guardians of Underage Players must also complete the GAA's Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module.

Go HERE to access the GAA's Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module.