BREAKING: NPHET recommends Level 5 move for six weeks

According to reports this morning, NPHET has recommended to the Government that the entire country moves to level 5 restrictions for six weeks.

According to RTE, the advice was sent in a letter to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly last night and is due to be discussed with Dr Tony Holohan today.

An Taoiseach, Michael Martin is currently out of the country at an EU Council meeting and is not due back until later this evening.

RTE report that ministers believe the issue will be decided in the coming days to "avoid a period of uncertainty".

It is understood the advice does not recommend the closure of schools.

Level 5

* No visitors permitted in homes

* No indoor gatherings except funerals or weddings

* Six people can attend weddings

* Indoor events: No indoor events permitted

* Sports fixtures: No matches or events permitted

* Bars, cafes and restaurants: Open for take away or delivery only

* Pubs: 'Wet pubs' can offer take away or delivery only

* Travel: Stay at home except to exercise within 5km of home

* Public transport: Avoid public transport unless for essential purposes/ essential workers. Capacity reduced to 25%