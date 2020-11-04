Covid surge in Kilkenny - Almost one quarter of all cases recorded in two weeks

Kilkenny is experiencing its steepest increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) reveal that in just two weeks, to the end of October, 187 people in the county were diagnosed with Covid-19 - nearly a quarter of all cases in Kilkenny since the start of the pandemic.



By comparison it took from the start of the pandemic, in early March, to April 16, more than four weeks, for the first 188 cases to be diagnosed in the county.

There have now been 758 people in Kilkenny diagnosed with Covid-19, according to the most up-to-date figures at time of going to print.

In the whole month of July there were just two cases diagnosed in the county.

Up to October 14 there had been 571 cases.



Kilkenny is near the bottom of the national table of cases with only five counties with less diagnosed cases, from the start of the pandemic to the end of October.

However, there was a change in pattern of cases and a steep increase in diagnoses in October.

During the last two weeks of October the greatest daily number of cases were recorded on October 15 and 16 - there were 23 people diagnosed on October 15 and 24 people were diagnosed the following day.

Many days during those two weeks saw double figures recorded, however the pattern of daily cases saw the higher figures at the start of that fortnight with an average of about six cases a day during the last week of October. Cases did, however, start to show a modest daily increase again on the last days of the month.



Area Cases

The HSPC and the HSE have also revealed the breakdown of cases by electoral area.

Latest figures cover the two weeks from October 13 to October 26.

In that time there were 65 cases in the Kilkenny City area; 56 cases in the Callan Thomastown area; and both the Castlecomer area and the Piltown area had 29 cases.

Cases are also measured on a standardised ‘cases per 100,000 people’ for comparison.

Using this measurement County Kilkenny has a rate of 142.1 cases per 100,000.

The national rate for the same time period, from October 19 to November 1, was 248.

Hospitalisations

St Luke’s hospital in Kilkenny was treating two confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the most recent published figures state.

None of those cases were in critical care, according to the HSE and HSPC.