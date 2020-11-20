Kilkenny City and Castlecomer areas have highest Covid rate in county

A marked difference in the rate of coronavirus diagnoses is emerging between North and South Kilkenny.



Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) reveal that the rate of infection in two of the county’s four electoral areas is well ahead of the national rate, while two other electoral areas are well under the national rate.

The most recent 14-day period was measured from October 27 to November 11.



Callan Thomastown is the area with the lowest rate of the virus, according to the latest 14-day rate measurement, used by the HPSC and HSE to track the virus.

With just 10 cases in this period, Callan Thomastown had a rate per 100,000 people of 39.4. This is significantly lower than the national rate during the same period - 151.5

Piltown, the electoral area that had reported the lowest rate in the county up to recently, saw 25 cases in this period. This is a rate of 117.1

Cases of Covid-19 in both the Kilkenny City area and the Castlecomer electoral area are more worrying.

In the city there were 52 people diagnosed in the 14-day period; a rate of 179.6 per 100,000 people.

The rate in Castlecomer rose to 199.3 after there were 47 cases of coronavirus diagnosed in that area during this time period.



County Cases

The total number of cases diagnosed across the county, from the start of the pandemic, was 883 at midnight on Saturday, November 14, the latest date for which county-by-county overall figures are available.

There were an average of six cases a day diagnosed in the previous week. In that week the most number of cases were reported on Friday, November 13, with 10 cases.

Just two days earlier, on November 11, there were no cases diagnosed. This was the first day this happened since the end of September.