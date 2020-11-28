Kilkenny Covid cases second highest in country

County Kilkenny had the second highest rate of coronavirus cases in the country this week.

Only Dublin had a higher number of people diagnosed with the virus on the day 29 cases were diagnosed in Kilkenny.

Last Wednesday, the latest day for which a county-by-county breakdown of figures is available, there were 29 cases in Kilkenny.

The rate of cases is increasing in the south of the county.

Using the 14-day rate per 100,000 of population, which is used to measure the rate of infection, the Piltown electoral area has a much higher rate than the rest of the county.

The national rate 14-day incidence of confirmed Covid-19 cases by Local Electoral Area, between November 10 and 23, shows a national rate of 107.8

The rate in the Piltown LEA was 234.3. In the Callan Thomastown LEA the rate was 71; in Castlecomer area it was 89.1; and in the Kilkenny City LEA the rate was 89.9.