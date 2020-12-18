Covid surge in Kilkenny - north of county has more than three times national rate of infection

People in Kilkenny are urged to redouble their efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 as it's revealed the rate of the virus is almost four times the national rate in some parts of the county.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE), the 14-day incidence rate for the county is well above the national rate in most areas.

In north Kilkenny, in the Castlecomer local electoral area, there were 72 people diagnosed with Covid between December 1 and 14 - this gives the area a 14-day rate of 305.3. The national rate is just 84.7 (cases per 100,000 of population).

This is almost four times the national rate and makes north Kilkenny one of the worst affected areas in the whole country.

Kilkenny city's figures are also worrying. In the same time period there were 75 cases, a rate of 259.1.

Callan Thomastown electoral area saw a rate of 130.1 after 33 confirmed cases in the area, from December 1 to 14.

The news is better for south Kilkenny. In the Piltown area there were 17 cases diagnosed in the first two weeks of this month. This gives a rate of 79.7, below the national average.