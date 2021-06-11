Pop-up Covid test centre for some Kilkenny communities this weekend

Some Kilkenny communities are being invited to avail of a new pop-up Covid testing facility this weekend - as the HSE work "to obtain a clearer picture of transmission of COVID-19 that is occurring in the community."

People in Callan, Graigue, Tullaroan and Windgap, and surrounding communities, are invited to use the pop-up facility that will be in Mullinahone this Saturday and Sunday. As are neighbouring Tipperary communities.

The HSE will be operating a free “pop up, walk-in/no appointment necessary” COVID-19 test centre at Health Centre in Mullinahoone, Co. Tipperary on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th of June.

The pop up test centre – as a convenience to surrounding communities (e.g. Ballingarry, Callan, Cloneen, Drangan, Dualla, Glengoole, Gortnahoe, Graigue, Grangemockler, Killenaule, , Tullaroan and Windgap etc.) will operate at the Mullinahone Health Centre from 11am to 7pm on both days and is open to all ages (under 16s accompanied).

The HSE is encouraging people to make use of this opportunity to come forward for testing, with or without symptoms. This facilitates testing for people near to where they live and will also help the HSE to obtain a clearer picture of transmission of COVID-19 that is occurring in the community.

The HSE’s COVID-19 Testing Centre located at the Moyle Rovers GAA grounds, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary continues to operate as normal and can also be attended on a walk in, no appointment necessary basis.

Who can use a walk-in centre?

You can use the COVID-19 walk-in test centre if you:

· are aged 16 years of age or over (under 16s accompanied and you should not bring a child to a walk-in centre if they are a close contact in a school setting. The contact tracing team will arrange the test and will contact you with the details).

· have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 6 months

What you need to bring:

You need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.