Garda concern for Kilkenny City feud ‘retributions'

A judge has granted bail following what she described as a “bizarre application” from gardaí, almost two months after a man’s initial arrest.



At Kilkenny District Court, last week, gardaí brought Daniel O’Grady, 26 Old Callan Road, Kilkenny, before the court. He is charged with an offence under Section 9(5) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.



The court heard Mr O’Grady was arrested at 26 Old Callan Road on September 18. He was taken to Kilkenny Garda Station and made no reply when charged.



A garda outlined bail objections to Judge Geraldine Carthy.

The garda said that on July 30, 2022, Mr O’Grady was stopped while driving at Dominic Street, Kilkenny. A short time prior there had been a phone call to the emergency services to say there was a “war going on” at Connolly Street.



The windows of the car being driven by Mr O’Grady were smashed, the garda said. There were two males and a female in the car with the driver.

The occupants and car were searched. In the glove compartment gardaí found a sock containing a “large volume of large stones,” weighing 1228g.



The court heard this could have been used as a weapon. It had a knot at one end and a part that could be used as a ‘handle.’ It was described in court as “a substantial item” that could cause injury.

Mr O’Grady admitted to the garda that the sock containing the stones was his and he used it as a weight to build up strength in his arm after an injury.



The garda told Judge Carthy he believed both incidents were connected to a feud in the city between two families.

He said Mr O’Grady was the victim of a violent assault and gardaí were concerned about “retributions.” He believed the car was damaged at the Connolly Street incident.



In reply to solicitor Joe Farrell, the garda said Mr O’Grady was fully cooperative with gardaí.

Mr Farrell asked why his client was not arrested on July 30, when the incidents occurred.

The garda said they had taken time to carry out an investigation and send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Farrell said that if the threat was that real in July they would not have been in court in late September.



Judge Carthy said the application to deny bail was a “bizarre application” and that Mr Farrell had a point about matters occurring in July. “If you really had a concern why not put it before me then?” the judge asked the gardaí.

Bail was granted to Mr O’Grady on condition he reside at his home address, stay out of Newpark Close and Connolly Street, and observe a curfew from 10pm to 7am daily.

The case was adjourned for hearing to October 11, 2022.