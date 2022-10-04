Man due before Kilkenny District Court over massive drugs seizure

Kilkenny courthouse
As part of Operation Tara in the Kilkenny and Carlow Division, gardaí seized cannabis herb with a value of €360,000 and arrested a man following a search operation in Pollerton, Carlow on Sunday.
Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a property on Sunday evening and discovered cannabis herb estimated to be worth €360,000.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and later detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 at Carlow Garda Station.
The man has since been charged and will now appear before Kilkenny District Court, this morning (October 4).
Specialist in Public Health Medicine with the HSE’s Public Health Dept. in the South East Dr. Catherine Lynch receiving her flu vaccine at the clinic in HSE Offices, Lacken, Kilkenny
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.