Over €1,500 in agri diesel stolen from storage tanks in Callan

Gardaí in Callan are investigating the theft of over €1,500 worth of agri-diesel .
The diesel was taken from storage tanks on forest land at Ballyline on Wednesday.
https://www.kilkennypeople.ie/news/home/931377/daily-weather-forecast-for-kilkenny-friday-october-7.html
The lock on the front gate was cut in order to gain access.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact Callan Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.