19 Oct 2022

Ballyhale drug seizure - two men sent for trial at Kilkenny Court

Two men charged with drug offences following a seizure in rural Kilkenny have been sent forward for trial at the Circuit Court.


Lukmaan Ansari, 24 Bristol Avenue, Manchester, UK, and co-accused Marcus Shaw Moss, no fixed abode, Manchester, UK, have both been remanded in custody by Kilkenny District Court.
In court, Sergeant Morgan O’Connor said the Director of Prosecutions had directed both men to be sent forward on indictment to Kilkenny Circuit Court, on signed pleas.


Both men are charged with three counts: illegal possession of drugs, having drugs for sale or supply, and having drugs with a value in excess of €13,000 for sale or supply, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
The offences are alleged to have occurred at Unit 3A, Kiltorcan Business Park, Ballyhale, on July 11, 2022.


Judge Geraldine Carthy gave both men the required alibi warning and sent them forward for trial to the next sitting of Kilkenny Circuit Court, commencing on November 15, 2022.
Both of the two men were remanded in custody.

