Suspended sentence for man who boxed Kilkenny pub security guard in the face

Boxing a pub security guard in the face has resulted in a suspended prison sentence for a Kilkenny man.



The incident happened on December 7, 2019, at The Playwright pub.



On the night John Phelan, Graine, Urlingford, tried to enter the pub. He was extremely drunk and security staff at the door said they would not let him in.



Mr Phelan was very aggressive. He spoke to the doormen for a number of minutes then gave one of the security guards ‘a box into the face’. Security staff from a pub across the street held Mr Phelan until the gardaí arrived. He was arrested and taken to Kilkenny Garda Station.

The injured man did not require medical attention.



Mr Phelan had 34 previous convictions, the court was told.

Solicitor Chris Hogan said at the time of this incident Mr Phelan was drinking heavily and using other intoxicants.



Mr Phelan used to work in Irishtown and went to the pub for lunch, the solicitor said. On this night his intention was to go in to ring a taxi. He accepts his behaviour was particularly poor.

Mr Hogan said the defendant knows the pub owner and has gone back to apologise and asked for that apology to be conveyed to the security guard.



Mr Phelan has a difficulty with intoxicants which he has been addressing over the past two years. There has been a marked improvement in his behaviour in the last 12 months. He works in the motor industry and is in the process of setting up his own business.



The solicitor said his client had €200 in court to offer as compensation for the bouncer.

It is almost ten years since Mr Phelan’s last assault conviction, Mr Hayes said. He is on the right trajectory.



Judge Geraldine Carthy directed the €200 be furnished to the injured party. She convicted Mr Phelan of assault and imposed a four month prison sentence, to be suspended for 18 months.

Public order charges were taken into consideration.