Bus and car damaged after stones thrown at vehicles on Hebron Road

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an incident where stones were thrown at a vehicle travelling on the Hebron Road on Monday night shortly before 11pm.

The bus was travelling from Purcellsinch towards Johnswell Road Roundabout when two of its windows were smashed.

A second incident was reported to gardaí involving stones being thrown at a car on Monday night. The car, a blue Passat, was travelling from Dublin Road Roundabout towards Hebron Road when the passenger side door was struck with stones resulting in a number of dents. The incident occurred around 10.30pm.

Anyone with any information in regards to these incidents is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny.