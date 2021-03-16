Bus and car damaged after stones thrown at vehicles on Hebron Road
Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an incident where stones were thrown at a vehicle travelling on the Hebron Road on Monday night shortly before 11pm.
The bus was travelling from Purcellsinch towards Johnswell Road Roundabout when two of its windows were smashed.
A second incident was reported to gardaí involving stones being thrown at a car on Monday night. The car, a blue Passat, was travelling from Dublin Road Roundabout towards Hebron Road when the passenger side door was struck with stones resulting in a number of dents. The incident occurred around 10.30pm.
Anyone with any information in regards to these incidents is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny.
